All 49ers

NBC Ranks 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan the NFL's 4th-Best Head Coach

Kyle Shanahan is a good head coach. Just how good is up for debate.

Grant Cohn

Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan congratulates Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Dec 1, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan congratulates Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott after the game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kyle Shanahan is a good head coach. Just how good is up for debate.

He's the highest-paid and most famous head coach in North American sports who hasn't won a Championship, although he's been to three -- two as a head coach and one as a coordinator. And as a coordinator, he's outstanding. One of the best in the league.

As a head coach, he hasn't shown he can win the big one even when he has the best roster in the league as he did in 2023 when the 49ers had a whopping nine players rank in the NFL's top 100.

And yet, NBC's Patrick Daugherty recently ranked Kyle Shanahan the fourth-best head coach in the NFL after Andy Reid, Sean McVay and John Harbaugh and ahead of Nick Sirianni, Jim Harbaugh, Dan Campbell, Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott.

"Kyle Shanahan lost 10 games for the fourth time in eight years as head coach last season," writes Daugherty. "Yes, that’s easier to do now with the 17-game schedule, but Shanahan’s first three double-digit loss totals came under the old 16-game format, while he got there with a game to spare last year. Bill Belichick also had four 10-loss campaigns … in 29 seasons. Andy Reid has had two in 26.

"There’s a natural volatility to Shanahan’s game because he is the game. This offense, and by extension team, lives and dies with Shanahan’s play calling, and in years where the 49ers are banged up, there are suddenly too many replacement-level players trying to execute the highest-level scheme. The 49ers stayed healthy in 2023 and made the Super Bowl. They got injury walloped in 2024 and made the draft lottery. It really is that simple.

"When the coach is this important, there’s an inherent fragility. There’s also an upside you can’t find elsewhere. In an era where legendary quarterbacks are fueling some of the most imposing dynasties in American sports history, Shanahan has made Super Bowls with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. He took Matt Ryan from the Hall-of-Very-Good to an outlier MVP campaign in 2016. Shanny is just that good. You will have to forgive him if sometimes his roster isn’t."

With all due respect to Daugherty, I disagree with his analysis.

You can't just write off last season as an injury-filled disaster for the 49ers. They still had lots of good players who were healthy, which is how their offense gained the fourth-most yards in the league and their defense gave up the eighth-fewest yards last season.

The 49ers' problem was that almost every time they found themselves in a close game in the fourth quarter, they lost. It's like they couldn't help but repeat their Super Bowl collapse. They were haunted.

And that's why I wouldn't rank Shanahan in the top 5. Sure, he has gone to two Super Bowls with the 49ers, but that's partially because he's in the NFC, which is the weaker conference. If he were in the AFC, he'd be Sean McDermott, who's 0-4 against the Chiefs in the playoffs. Shanahan is 0-2 against them.

I think both Shanahan and McDermott are top-10 head coaches, but not top 5.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News