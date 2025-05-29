NFL.com: 49ers Have League's 9th-Most-Complete Roster
The 49ers are coming off a six-win season, they just lost nine starters in free agency and signed no one to replace them. And yet, they're still expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL next season.
In fact, NFL.com recently ranked the 49ers' as the ninth-most-complete roster in the league.
"Last season's meltdown can't be ignored, and neither can this offseason's major departures on both sides of the line and in the secondary," writes NFL.com's Eric Edholm. "But if the 49ers bounce back health-wise, their core of talent should help them rebound in the standings.
"Brock Purdy earned his new long-term deal. Though some doubters might question whether he's a top-10 quarterback, the 49ers are better off with him than they would have been with any reasonable alternative, operating behind what should be at least a solid offensive line. Christian McCaffrey is one of the best players in the league when healthy, and George Kittle remains among the finer tight ends, even if he'll turn 32 this season. Brandon Aiyuk, coming off a knee injury, is a question mark, but Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall appear ready to step up into bigger roles after the exit of Deebo Samuel.
"They feature a strong group of linebackers and a true pass-rush difference-maker in Nick Bosa, and they bolstered the overall talent on defense with six draft picks, all of whom could be factors as rookies, especially first-rounder Mykel Williams, DTs Alfred Collins and CJ West and LB Nick Martin. The problem is, the defensive interior lacks depth, and the secondary remains riddled with questions. Can Robert Saleh, back in the defensive coordinator chair he occupied from 2017 to 2020, work his magic?
"It wasn't as easy to justify a spot on this list for the 49ers, who also carry major special-teams worries, this season. But they should be helped by a favorable schedule, and it's not like they were suddenly sapped of most of their talent. The bottom line is, if the pendulum swings back and San Francisco receives far less bad luck on the injury front, this team should return to prominence.
With all due respect to Edholm, I disagree with him.
First, the 49ers don't have a "solid offensive line." They have a cheap offensive line that's arguably the worst one in the league when Trent Williams doesn't play. And he missed seven games last year. And he'll turn 37 in July.
In addition, McCaffrey was healthy last season when he finally returned from bilateral Achilles tendonitis and he was not good. He forced just five missed tackles in four games, topped out at 17.4 miles per hour and tore his PCL.
This is an extremely top-heavy roster, and the players at the top are expensive and injury-prone. In addition, up to six rookies could start on defense in Week 1.
The 49ers are in a transition year. Adjust your expectations accordingly.