NFL.com Gives the 49ers a C+ for their Acquisition of Khalil Davis
At least the 49ers didn't do nothing at the trade deadline.
They traded for backup defensive tackle Khalil Davis. And they gave up just a seventh-round pick in 2026 to get him. Low risk, low reward. Nothing earth-shattering.
That's why NFL.com gave the 49ers a c-plus for this trade.
"The Niners beefed up their interior defensive line by adding Davis to the rotation," writes NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "The 28-year-old has netted one sack, 11 QB pressures and seven stops on 164 snaps in 2024, per Next Gen Stats. With Javon Hargrave on injured reserve, San Francisco needed aid, particularly against the run, where it has struggled this season. Davis isn’t a game-tilter but gives the Niners depth for a low cost. Given the compensation, Davis could have been a cut candidate for Houston. The Texans are slated to get Mario Edwards Jr. back from suspension after Week 10, so moving Davis frees up a spot. Davis, a sixth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2020, played 18 snaps or fewer in six of nine games this season. If he were indeed a cut candidate, Houston was wise to get a pick for him."
So instead of waiting for Houston to cut Davis, the 49ers sent him the least valuable draft pick imaginable to take him off their hands. Which means Davis is replaceable and the 49ers know it. If Javon Hargrave and Kevin Givens return from injury this season, the 49ers could cut Davis to make room on the 53-man roster.
A c-plus is a generous grade for this trade.