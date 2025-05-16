All 49ers

NFL.com Projects the 49ers to Win the NFC West

Suddenly, people are starting to believe in the 2025 49ers.

Grant Cohn

Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks Mike McDonald and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan greet after the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks Mike McDonald and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan greet after the game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
In this story:

Suddenly, people are starting to believe in the 2025 49ers.

No one seemed to like their moves in free agency when they let nine starters walk and signed no one to replace them. Instead, they're relying on lots of rookies and second-year players to establish themselves as solid starters.

And yet, NFL.com projects the 49ers to finish first in the NFC West next season.

"The Niners' fourth-place finish last season turned into a real W for Kyle Shanahan's squad, at least in terms of how the league's scheduling formula works, with the biggest threat among fellow 2024 fourth-placers on the 2025 slate being the Bears -- and they don't come to town until Week 17, by which time there should be plenty of clarity around this season," writes NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund. "As of now, San Francisco doesn't have back-to-back games in which it is not favored to win, even factoring in all the defensive turnover this offseason."

The 49ers absolutely could win their division next season, but I think they're more likely to finish last than first.

They were 1-5 against NFC West teams last season. They probably will have the worst defense in the division at least until the rookies develop. And they have to face Browns whose defensive coordinator, Jim Schwartz, is 9-1 in his career against Kyle Shanahan. Plus that game will be played in Cleveland in late November, which means there could be rain or snow. And Brock Purdy really struggles to pass when the ball is wet.

If the 49ers thought this was their year to make a Super Bowl run, I'm thinking they would have been more aggressive in free agency. Instead, it seems they're positioning themselves to make a run in 2026.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News