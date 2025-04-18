NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Pick Heir Apparent to Trent Williams
The 49ers have a pivotal decision to make next week.
Either they'll draft a player in Round 1 who will fill an immediate need and make the team better for 2025, or they'll look toward the future and draft an heir apparent to Trent Williams who will turn 37 in July.
Technically, he's under contract for two more seasons. But no one knows when his career will come to an end. He seems to have chronic ankle injuries that cost him at least a couple games every year. Last season, he missed the final seven games. And in five seasons with the 49ers, they're just 4-12 when he doesn't play. He's that important.
That's why I project the 49ers to take Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. in the latest all-publisher mock draft On SI.
"The 49ers don’t know when Trent Williams will retire and must be prepared for that day to come at any time," I wrote so astutely. "Until it does, Banks can play left guard or right tackle. Plus, he should be able to play right away after playing for Steve Sarkisian whose scheme is similar to that of Kyle Shanahan."
Banks might not be a future Pro Bowl left tackle, but he played the position for three seasons in the SEC and never missed a game. In addition, this past season he gave up just one sack and he's an excellent run blocker.
He'll be a terrific value while he's on his rookie contract for the next five years.