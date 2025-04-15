All 49ers

One Player the 49ers Would Love to Fall to Them in Round 2

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Nov 16, 2024; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Jihaad Campbell (11) celebrates after sacking Mercer quarterback Whitt Newbauer (8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The 2025 NFL draft will be a franchise defining one for the San Francisco 49ers.

With 11 picks, they are aiming to fill several holes on their roster. However, the reality of successfully doing that with just half of them is difficult.

The 49ers will need some luck in the draft so they can hit on their picks. How it can play out in their favor is by certain players falling to them.

One player the 49ers would love to fall to them in Round 2 of the draft is Alabama's linebacker Jihaad Campbell. He is regarded as the best linebacker in the draft.

The 49ers could use him with Dre Greenlaw now with the Denver Broncos. Once Campbell is gone, the linebackers in the draft start to look very iffy.

Campbell would be a solid fit for the 49ers alongside Fred Warner. I don't foresee him falling, but it's not farfetched. In the 2024 NFL draft, not a single linebacker was taken in the first round.

And only one was taken in the second round. Albeit, there wasn't a player who stood out as much as Campbell. But linebacker might be a position teams wait until Day 2 or 3 to address, like running back.

If that is the new theme, Campbell may fall to the 49ers in the second round. They might have to trade up for him if he does make it to Day 2.

He would be worth it. That way, the 49ers will find a strong player with the 11th pick and their new starting linebacker in the second round.

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
