NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Replace Two Starters with One Pick
This offseason, the 49ers lost both linebacker Dre Greenlaw and defensive end Leonard Floyd.
So with the 11th pick in the upcoming draft, The NFL Network's Eric Edholm projects the 49ers to pick a player who can replace both of them -- George linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker.
"The 49ers are now without LB Dre Greenlaw and edge Leonard Floyd; technically, Walker can help at both spots," writes Edholm. "Finding his exact role and position will be key, but the dynamic Georgia defender can be a traditional off-ball linebacker on typical run downs and rush the quarterback in passing situations."
This is an intriguing pick because it kills two birds with one stone. But it's unclear just how good Walker is at either position. An an off-ball linebacker, he lacks instincts. And as a pass rusher, he lacks size to set the edge against the run. So his value primarily will come against the pass.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, their run defense is abysmal. And if you can't stop the run, you never get the opportunity to rush the quarterback.
Which means I wouldn't be shocked if the 49ers were to draft the other Georgia defensive end -- Mykel Williams.
Williams is much bigger than Walker and is an outstanding run defender -- he instantly would be the 49ers' best edge-setter, even better than Nick Bosa. Williams also has potential to improve as a pass rusher because he's young and has long arms.
Plus, most Georgia edge rushers who are drafted early typically pan out in the NFL. Just ask the Eagles.