NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Linebacker with 4th Round Comp Pick
The 49ers desperately need a linebacker to replace Dre Greenlaw. But, they don't need to draft this player in Round 1.
The last time the 49ers spent a first-round pick on a linebacker, they took Reuben Foster, who for a variety of reasons did not pan out. Two years later, the 49ers drafted Greenlaw in Round 5. That year, their defensive coordinator was Robert Saleh, who's back after a four-season stint as head coach of the New York Jets.
Saleh could try to draft another linebacker in Round 1 after failing with Foster, or he could try to draft another linebacker in Round 5 after succeeding with Greenlaw. Tough choice.
That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to take Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin with their fourth-round compensatory pick.
"Two-year starter who missed a big chunk of the 2024 season with a knee injury," writes NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. "Martin’s career snap experience is relatively low, but his monstrous 2023 production is eye-catching.
"He too frequently misreads play design or fails to locate the football, which leads to badly missed run fits. He gets stuck on blocks but has the speed and athleticism to pile up tackles when he stays clean. He can blitz but struggles in coverage, so shining on special teams might be mandatory for Martin to make a team as a backup."
Martin seems to have made a full recovery from his knee injury considering he ran a 4.53 at 221 lbs during the Combine. Plus, he recorded a whopping 140 tackles as a junior in 2023.
At this point, I'd be shocked if the 49ers didn't draft Martin. He's perfect for them.