NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Speed Rusher with 11th Pick
The 49ers have so many needs, it's hard to predict which one they'll address first in this week's NFL Draft.
If they let defensive coordinator Robert Saleh make the pick, he probably will take a pass rusher. And the 49ers certainly need one or three considering they released Javon Hargrave, Maliek Collins and Leonard Floyd this offseason.
That's why Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr projects the 49ers to pick George edge rusher Jalon Walker with the 11th pick.
"Robert Saleh is at his best with a group of pass rushers who can overwhelm," writes Orr. "While it’s always a fallacy to assume that a team is going to return to a comfort zone with certain coaches, and maybe there is less of a need for a speed rusher in a world where more teams are leaning into the running game, Walker has multipositional value and is tough to push around in space."
This pick makes a ton of sense. Just last year when Robert Saleh was head coach of the Jets, he traded for Haason Reddick who's extremely similar to Walker. Both are edge rushers who are built like linebackers and are extremely explosive. So if Saleh likes Reddick, he probably loves Walker.
Unfortunately for Saleh, he might not get to make this pick. Head coach Kyle Shanahan could decide the 49ers have bigger needs on the offensive line, particularly at offensive tackle considering Trent Williams has missed games due to ankle injuries each of the past four seasons and will turn 37 in July.
I think they'll take an offensive tackle, but we'll find out soon enough.