NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Texas CB Jahdae Barron with 11th Pick

This is an intriguing pick.

Grant Cohn

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) receives the most outstanding player award after a victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Most people expect the 49ers to take an offensive lineman or defensive lineman with their first-round pick because they're so depleted in the trenches. But they also need a cornerback, so would they take one if he's the best player available?

Pro Football Network thinks the 49ers would draft a cornerback with the 11th pick. That's why they project the 49ers to take Texas corner Jahdae Barron.

"John Lynch and the 49ers are looking to reload while staying competitive in the NFC, despite how Murphy’s Law impacted their 2024 season," writes PFN analyst Reese Decker.

"With Charvarius Ward and Talanoa Hufanga leaving in free agency, San Francisco urgently needs help in the secondary. Barron is one of the top defensive backs in this draft class. The 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner is a seasoned veteran with 56 career games, including 38 starts for the Longhorns.

"A true lockdown defender, he racked up 11 pass breakups and five interceptions in his final season while proving to be a strong tackler. His versatility is a major asset—he can step in at nickel, corner, or safety, filling multiple roles in the 49ers’ defense."

At 5'11" and 194 lbs., Barron has the size to play cornerback, nickelback or safety. He also ran a 4.39, so he should have the speed to play man-to-man coverage in the NFL.

If the 49ers choose not to reach for a lineman with the 11th pick, Barron very well could be the best player available.

GRANT COHN

