NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Wide Receiver Kyle Williams in Round 4
The 49ers draft a wide receiver almost every year.
Last year, they drafted two -- Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. The only year they didn't draft one was 2021. So they're almost guaranteed to take a wideout at some point next week.
That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to pick Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams with their first pick in Round 4.
"Williams will never be tabbed as 'sure-handed' but he can separate deep and create big plays, which could make the catch issues easier to swallow," writes NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.
"He eliminates pursuit angles as a catch-and-run artist and gets respectful cushions, allowing for easy comeback throws. His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams' subpar hands lower his floor, but teams looking to add a playmaker could have him queued up as a future WR3."
The idea behind this pick seems to be that Williams could replace Deebo Samuel as the gadget player in the 49ers' offense. Samuel was the 49ers' primary catch-and-run specialist and now he's gone. His replacement, Ricky Pearsall, is a good route runner but not a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands. That's one reason he never scored more than 6 touchdowns in a season in college.
Williams scored 14 touchdowns last season at Washington State. He's the perfect weapon to kickstart a 49ers offense that ranked just 13th in points scored last season despite also ranking fourth in yards gained.
Good pick.