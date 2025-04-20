All 49ers

NFL Mock Draft: 49ers Take Wide Receiver Kyle Williams in Round 4

Nov 9, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Kyle Williams (2) runs the ball in for a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies in the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
The 49ers draft a wide receiver almost every year.

Last year, they drafted two -- Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. The only year they didn't draft one was 2021. So they're almost guaranteed to take a wideout at some point next week.

That's why NFL.com's Chad Reuter projects the 49ers to pick Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams with their first pick in Round 4.

"Williams will never be tabbed as 'sure-handed' but he can separate deep and create big plays, which could make the catch issues easier to swallow," writes NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein.

"He eliminates pursuit angles as a catch-and-run artist and gets respectful cushions, allowing for easy comeback throws. His lack of route-running fundamentals limit his tree, but that should be correctable with work. Williams' subpar hands lower his floor, but teams looking to add a playmaker could have him queued up as a future WR3."

The idea behind this pick seems to be that Williams could replace Deebo Samuel as the gadget player in the 49ers' offense. Samuel was the 49ers' primary catch-and-run specialist and now he's gone. His replacement, Ricky Pearsall, is a good route runner but not a dynamic threat with the ball in his hands. That's one reason he never scored more than 6 touchdowns in a season in college.

Williams scored 14 touchdowns last season at Washington State. He's the perfect weapon to kickstart a 49ers offense that ranked just 13th in points scored last season despite also ranking fourth in yards gained.

Good pick.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

