Nick Bosa Will Bring the Most Out of 49ers DE Mykel Williams

Mykel Williams is a bit of a project as a pass rusher, so it's a good thing he got drafted by the 49ers.

Grant Cohn

May 3, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa (97) warms up before practice during rookie minicamp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images
That's partly because 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek is one of the best and has developed other pass rushers recently such as Arden Key and Charles Omenihu.

But the main reason Mykel Williams will benefit from being drafted by the 49ers is Nick Bosa.

In practice, Williams can watch how Bosa uses his hands as a pass rusher and goes about his job as a professional in general. Any questions about technique, Williams can ask Bosa. So in a sense, he will be a pseudo D-line coach.

But will help Williams the most during games. And that's because Bosa will draw the bulk of the attention from opposing offenses.

In college, Williams drew the bulk of the attention on his D-line since he led Georgia in sacks as a true freshman. He got chipped and double-teamed more than anyone else. On the 49ers, Bosa will see those chips and double teams while Williams sees more one-on-one opportunities against offensive tackles than he has in his entire life.

In addition, Williams will line up as a defensive tackle next to Bosa on certain third downs, which means those two will be able to rush the quarterback in tandem and work off each other the way Justin Smith and Aldon Smith did almost 15 years ago.

Expect Williams' pass-rush production to explode on the 49ers largely thanks to Bosa.

