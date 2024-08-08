Nick Sorensen Evaluates the New Additions to the 49ers Secondary
SANTA CLARA -- New defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen was asked about the new additions to the 49ers secondary on Wednedsay. Here's what Sorensen said, courtesy of the 49ers p.r. department.
Q: We watch CB Renardo Green out there and sometimes he's on the right side, sometimes on the left, sometimes he's in the nickel. Are you impressed by what he's been able to digest to this point?
SORENSEN: “Absolutely. It's been a process, but he's gotten better every day. Like I said, even when we talk about [DB Deommodore Lenoir] Dmo being able to go inside and outside, that's tough to do as a rookie. But he puts the work in and you've seen that with a lot of our rookies. Just the way that they can excel this quickly, you can tell they're putting the time in. We’ve got guys that are serious, they care, they're putting the extra time in. And they did it over the time off too. That's why when they come back and not only did they retain stuff, but you saw some increase in how they're improving. That shows that, this guy's, we got the right guy. We knew that about the guys that we targeted and that we got. But to see that with him and some of the other guys as well, it's really encouraging because that's who we are.”
Q: Two picks from S George Odum today. He's more than held his own, it seems like, running with the first teams as a safety and pigeonholed as a special teams guy for so long. But how viable is he as a safety?
SORENSEN: “He's a football player. Like I said, he really did well last year during this time as well. And he's just, as far as improving at the safety spot, he has all the tools. He's just continued to feel comfortable in the system to where, again, he can play fast. And he made a correction today about being in the post from the other day when they got an explosive. So that was cool to see that it's not just the ability, it's the comfort, able to make corrections and still go make the play. Because he is aggressive and he'll tell you, he is not going to drop the ball. He is not just a special teamer, he is a football player and it translates. He's doing well.”
Q: Getting back to the secondary, obviously they were able to force multiple interceptions there toward the end. Why do you think that they were so efficient? And then also as we head near the end of camp here, how much confidence do you have with these guys going into the season, especially in this pass-happy league that we have?
SORENSEN: “I just like that they compete and they've improved every day. We're being disruptive, but again, it's rushing coverage, working together. I think a lot of times, most of the drills we do are team periods. You've got people around the quarterback and sometimes it’s coverage forcing a sack or he has to take an extra hitch or there's someone around, he has to slide in the pocket. The main thing is our guys are working hard on the details. That's what we've really focused on this offseason and this training camp, is just how much better can we get? How can we fix every minute detail? They all take coaching, they love it, they're studs about it. They hold each other accountable, they compete and try and finish everything.”