The Good and Not So Good from Day 12 of 49ers Training Camp
SANTA CLARA -- Here's who stood out on Day 12 of 49ers training camp. Keep in mind, Brandon Aiyuk did not make an appearance.
1. FS George Odum
Intercepted two passes thrown by Brock Purdy (more on him in a minute). On both plays, Odum started in the post and picked off the ball near the sideline, which shows how much range he has. Odum has started only 10 games at safety in his career, but he's having an outstanding camp and he will be the Week 1 starter next to Ji'Ayir Brown if Talanoa Hufanga isn't back from his ACL tear yet.
2. CB Renardo Green
Played extensively with the starters because Isaac Yiadom has missed the past two practices and Charvarius Ward doesn't play every rep. Green lined up both in the slot and outside and broke up a whopping three passes. He was all over the receivers. His coverage was so tight, he got flagged for a pass interference penalty on the final play. Still, it's better to be too close to the receiver than too far away. Green has lots of potential.
3. DT Maliek Collins
Beat Dominick Puni with a devastating spin move during 1-on-1 pass-rush drills. Collins is a tough matchup because he keeps his pads low. He's extremely similar to Javon Hargrave.
4. DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Lined up at defensive tackle in 1-on-1 drills and beat left guard Lewis Kidd twice with moves to the inside. Gross-Matos isn't much of an edge rusher, but he seems to be a good edge setter and a promising interior rusher.
5. RB Matt Breida
Broke off multiple long runs against the 49ers second-string defense. Breida clearly has fresh legs. He's the fastest running back on the team. At minimum, he'll make the practice squad.
6. TE Jake Tonges
Of all the 49ers backup tight ends, Tonges is the best receiver. Today, he caught a whopping four passes during team drills. He's not fast, but he's a good route runner -- similar to Ross Dwelley. The only question with Tonges is can he block? He's awfully lean.
7. WR Chris Conley
Caught a 50-yard pass from Brandon Allen after running a post route and splitting the safeties. Conley isn't nearly as good as Aiyuk, but he's definitely faster than Aiyuk, and his speed is a nice addition to the offense.
8. WR Ronnie Bell
Caught a 15-yard pass over the middle after literally jumping over Renardo Green. Green's coverage was so tight that the only way Bell could catch the ball was if he jumped 35 inches off the ground, which he did with ease. He's so explosive.
THE NOT SO GOOD
1. QB Brock Purdy
Threw his 11th and 12th interception of training camp. On the first pick, he had Jordan Mason one-on-one down the field against a linebacker, but Purdy telegraphed his throw and led the free safety to the play. On the second pick, Purdy once again locked onto his receiver and got intercepted by the free safety after the pass sailed high. Purdy is an excellent quarterback for the 49ers when he has an All Star cast, but today he didn't have Trent Williams, Brandon Aiyuk or Christian McCaffrey, and as a result he wasn't special. Franchise quarterbacks are supposed to be able to pick up the slack and carry the team no matter who's on his team. It remains to be seen if Purdy is a franchise quarterback. How successful would he be on a team like the Patriots or the Giants? Would they win with him? I'm not so sure.
2. RT Colton McKivitz
Gave up two sacks during 11-on-11 team drills -- one to Leonard Floyd and one to Nick Bosa. McKivitz is a human confidence booster. Anyone who faces him wins and feels great afterward.
3. DE Leonard Floyd
Recorded a sack during team drills, but struggled to set the edge in the run game. George Kittle simply pushed him around. Teams are going to run at him all day when the season starts. He shouldn't be a starter.
4. QB Tanner Mordecai
Threw three passes in team drills and sailed two of them way over the intended receiver's head. Yikes. Still, it's hard to judge a quarterback based on three throws. He never had a chance to settle into the practice. I still think he's better than Brandon Allen.
5. RG Jon Feliciano
Missed practice again today. Has practiced just a few times this offseason. Is he on the verge of retiring? His body seems to have broken down.
6. DE Robert Beal
Beat a tight end during 1-on-1 drills but lost to every offensive tackle he faced including Brandon Freaking Parker. Beal is not a difference-maker.
7. RG Jarrett Kingston
Got pushed into the quarterback during 1 on 1s by Kalia Davis and Evan Anderson. Kingston shouldn't make the team. He's weak.
8. LB Fred Warner
Missed practice with foot irritation, an injury that doesn't seem serious considering he spoke to the media afterward and walked without a limp.