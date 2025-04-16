One Offensive Tackle 49ers Should Draft With 11th Pick
Offensive tackle is a position that isn't a glaring need on the 49ers.
It is not an avenue I believe the 49ers should take with their 11th pick, but it is a scenario that can come to fruition. There may be a couple of intriguing options for the 49ers to consider.
One prospect stands out the most due to his fit in the offense. The one offensive tackle the 49ers should draft with the 11th pick is Missouri's Armand Membou.
He thrives in a zone scheme with his noteworthy lateral movement. That fits perfectly with the 49ers' run game. He also didn't allow a sack last season and only eight hurries.
All he needs is more polishing in pass protection and some strength. Plus, he exclusively plays on the right side, unlike most of the top offensive tackle prospects. He can start over Colton McKivitz, providing an immediate improvement.
That way the 49ers will have a strong young core on their right side in Membou and Dominick Puni. It could also be the start of the 49ers favoring runs to the right side.
Drafting a left tackle isn't the way to go for the 49ers with the 11th pick. Trent Williams is locked into the 2025 season. 2026 is up in the air, but there's still a chance he returns.
In any case, drafting a left tackle when the 49ers don't have anywhere to play the rookie would be malpractice. Now, you could say they can slide him in at left guard.
The 49ers have an opening there and a first round rookie would add to the competition. However, I'm never a fan of playing a player out of position if that is not where they are going to reign for the long-term.
Playing someone at left guard to eventually move to left tackle is foolish. They should place that rookie at their comfortable position and allow them to develop and flourish there, not make it a difficult start to their career.
The 49ers don't need a left tackle anyway. They technically don't have one on the right side either, but they could use an upgrade.
Besides, maybe McKivitz can factor in at left guard. He would at least be the new swing tackle for when and if Williams gets hurt again.
It just makes no sense to draft an offensive tackle with the 11th pick for a need in 2026 or beyond. The 49ers should be using their high pick in adding someone who can impact immediately.
Membou is that player. LSU's Will Campbell would be worth the consideration as well, but his short arms are an eyebrow raiser, and he plays predominantly on the left side.
If offensive tackle is where the 49ers want to go and he's there, Membou should be the 11th pick.