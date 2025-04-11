All 49ers

Will the 49ers Pick a Linebacker in Round 3 of the NFL Draft?

The last time the 49ers drafted a linebacker in Round 3, they picked Fred Warner.

Grant Cohn

Sep 7, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (17) celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
The last time the 49ers drafted a linebacker in Round 3, they picked Fred Warner. Will they take a linebacker again in Round 3 this year?

They desperately need someone to replace Warner's former running mate Dre Greenlaw, who signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason. The next man up on the depth chart is Dee Winters, who was a sixth-round draft pick in 2023. The 49ers might prefer someone more talented to take over as a starter.

That's why they might take South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in Round 3.

Knight Jr. is a violent weakside linebacker who runs extremely fast. At the NFL Scouting Combine, he ran a 4.58 40-yard dash while weighing 235 pounds. Compare him to former 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander who ran a 4.55 40-yard dash at 227 pounds when he came out of college.

Knight Jr. is a slightly bigger version of Alexander. And Alexander originally was supposed to be Warner's running mate, not Greenlaw. In 2019, the 49ers signed Alexander to a four-year, $54 million deal and drafted Greenlaw in Round 5. Then injuries to Alexander opened the door for Greenlaw to take his job and he never gave it back.

But when Alexander was young, particularly when he played for the Buccaneers, he was outstanding. I'm guessing Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh would love to have a young Kwon Alexander to replace an aging Dre Greenlaw.

The 49ers have to draft a Day 1 starter at linebacker, so I would be surprised if they waited longer than Round 3 to address the position. Knight Jr. should be the best linebacker available when they're on the clock with the 75th pick.

