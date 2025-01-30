One Stat that Could Make the 49ers Reluctant to Pay Brock Purdy
Technically, the 49ers could offer Brock Purdy a contract extension today. But it doesn't seem they've made an offer yet.
Purdy is a good quarterback -- the 49ers have to figure out just how good he is and how much he's worth to the franchise. The going rate for a franchise quarterback in today's NFL starts at $60 million per season. Is Purdy truly worth that much?
We know Purdy has had lots of success while surrounded by top-end talent. We know he's a playmaker who can scramble and improvise. We know he has the mentality of a gunslinger. And we like these things about him.
When the 49ers don't need Purdy to carry the team, he's great. But when their defense falls off and they need him to throw lots of passes and score lots of points, he struggles.
In three seasons in the NFL, here are Purdy's numbers when he throws at least 30 passes in a game (playoffs included): 27 touchdown passes, 22 interceptions, 89.7 passer rating, 8 wins, 11 losses.
For Purdy to be successful, he needs a killer running back and an elite defense so he can be a complimentary player and throw fewer than 30 passes per game. Jordan Love is a similar quarterback. He's a playmaker with a gunslinger mentality but the Packers don't want him to throw too many passes because he will throw the game away.
That's not a franchise quarterback.
If a quarterback needs to throw fewer than 30 passes per game to be successful, he should be a major rushing threat, too. And Purdy isn't a major rushing threat. He's a solid scrambler who gets injured when he runs too much. There's a reason Kyle Shanahan almost never calls a zone-read for him.
So will Purdy get the big bucks? Probably, yes. Love certainly did, and the Packers probably regret that deal already. I predict the 49ers will regret paying Purdy, too.