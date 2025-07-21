One Surprising 49ers Training Camp Cut Candidate
Every team always has at least one surprising training camp cut.
For the San Francisco 49ers, they have quite a few players who could fall under that. Pro Football Network has named their one surprising 49ers training camp cut candidate -- cornerback Tre Brown.
"Whether or not the San Francisco 49ers cut Tre Brown likely depends on what they do with Deommodore Lenoir this season. If they keep him in the slot, Brown will have an open chance to win a starting cornerback job outside," wrote PFN analyst Jacob Infante.
"Things could get sticky if Lenoir kicks outside, though. Fifth-round rookie Upton Stout would likely kick inside as the new starting nickelback, and Brown would find his way to the bench. If he were to get outperformed by another cornerback on the 49ers' roster, he could be a sneaky cut candidate."
Brown is certainly a player on the bubble, as Infante perfectly explained. However, is he a surprising candidate?
Not at all. Brown isn't a player with any expectations for the 49ers this year. He was signed for competition to see if he could become a key player.
If not, he will either stay as a player for depth or get cut. Calling him a surprise candidate isn't correct. It's not like he was some coveted free agent the 49ers signed.
Regardless, I don't believe Brown will be cut. The 49ers need depth, even if Upton Stout locks down the slot corner position and forces Deommodore Lenoir outside.
All it takes is for one injury there and Brown will find himself playing.