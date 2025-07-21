All 49ers

One Surprising 49ers Training Camp Cut Candidate

One outlet has named a surprising 49ers training camp cut candidate, but is it really?

Jose Luis Sanchez III

Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers practice offensive formations during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Jun 10, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers practice offensive formations during an OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Every team always has at least one surprising training camp cut.

For the San Francisco 49ers, they have quite a few players who could fall under that. Pro Football Network has named their one surprising 49ers training camp cut candidate -- cornerback Tre Brown.

"Whether or not the San Francisco 49ers cut Tre Brown likely depends on what they do with Deommodore Lenoir this season. If they keep him in the slot, Brown will have an open chance to win a starting cornerback job outside," wrote PFN analyst Jacob Infante.

"Things could get sticky if Lenoir kicks outside, though. Fifth-round rookie Upton Stout would likely kick inside as the new starting nickelback, and Brown would find his way to the bench. If he were to get outperformed by another cornerback on the 49ers' roster, he could be a sneaky cut candidate."

Brown is certainly a player on the bubble, as Infante perfectly explained. However, is he a surprising candidate?

Not at all. Brown isn't a player with any expectations for the 49ers this year. He was signed for competition to see if he could become a key player.

If not, he will either stay as a player for depth or get cut. Calling him a surprise candidate isn't correct. It's not like he was some coveted free agent the 49ers signed.

Regardless, I don't believe Brown will be cut. The 49ers need depth, even if Upton Stout locks down the slot corner position and forces Deommodore Lenoir outside.

All it takes is for one injury there and Brown will find himself playing.

Read more

feed

Published
Jose Luis Sanchez III
JOSE LUIS SANCHEZ III

Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.

Home/News