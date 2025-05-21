All 49ers

PFF Names the 49ers' Three Best Players Entering the 2025 Season

A couple years ago, it was almost impossible to decide who the three best players were on the 49ers. They had so many great ones.

Nov 19, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (left) talks with defensive end Nick Bosa (right) during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Now, due to free agency, trades, injuries and age, it's pretty easy to name the 49ers' three best players. According to Pro Football Focus, they are Nick Bosa, Fred Warner and George Kittle.

"Bosa has earned a defensive grade above 84.0 in each of the past six seasons, with three straight elite seasons above 90.0," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Warner posted an 88.4 coverage grade, nearly matching his 91.1 career high from 2020. Kittle earns the nod over McCaffrey with a 2024 WAR of 0.58 — the highest on the team behind only Brock Purdy."

In 2023, Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey probably would have ranked as the 49ers' two best players, but they missed a combined 20 games last season after each signed an extension during the offseason. Now it's unclear how durable they'll be in the future.

One more thing. I find it interesting that the 49ers just made Brock Purdy the highest-paid player on their team -- he's getting paid $19 million more per season Bosa. And yet, Purdy is not one of the three best players on the 49ers. He might not even rank in their top five when everyone is healthy.

In that sense, Purdy has similarities with Jared Goff, who also gets paid $53 million per season and isn't one of the three-best players on his team. He's an expensive complementary player.

So is Purdy.

