PFF Ranks 49ers LT Trent Williams the NFL's 98th Best Player of 2024
The biggest enigma on the 49ers is their future Hall of Fame left tackle Trent Williams.
When healthy, he's still one of the best players in the NFL. But he missed the final seven games of last season with a bruised ankle and he will turn 37 in July. So it's hard to predict how many games Williams will play in the future. He hasn't played a full season since 2013.
His lack of durability is a big reason Pro Football Focus ranked him just the 98th best player in the NFL in 2024.
"While Jaylon Moore filled in admirably for Williams after the perennial All-Pro went down in Week 11, it’s difficult to fully replace his impact," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "Prior to his injury, Williams’ 86.6 PFF overall grade ranked sixth among tackles and placed him within reach of cementing his fifth consecutive season surpassing the 90.0 grading threshold."
At this point in Williams' career, he doesn't have much to play for. He already has a Hall of Fame resume and he won't get another contract because he's almost 40 years old.
So if the 49ers aren't legitimate Super Bowl contenders, he might not see the point of playing anymore. He doesn't even much during the season. And he's still great, which is incredibly impressive, but you have to wonder how much he still loves football. Is there part of him that would rather spend his days on the golf course?
Williams is signed through 2026. In the final season of his contract, he will take up a whopping 13.6 percent of the 49ers cap space. They need him on the field.