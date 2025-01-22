PFF Ranks 49ers Safety Talanoa Hufanga 23rd Among NFL Free Agents
The 49ers might lose an All Pro safety this offseason.
Talanoa Hufanga will be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 12 and the 49ers might not be able to re-sign him. That's because he's one of the better free agents available this year -- Pro Football Focus ranks him the 23rd-best free agent to be exact.
"A fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Hufanga earned PFF coverage grades above 65.0 in both 2022 and 2023," writes PFF. "He played just 308 snaps in 2024 due to injury and earned a career-low 57.8 PFF overall grade."
Notice that PFF didn't mention that Hufanga was an All Pro in 2022. That's because PFF never has been a fan of his play -- they think he's overrated based on his mediocre coverage grades.
But he's also a playmaker who intercepts passes, forces fumbles and recovers them. He plays on instinct and often is one step ahead of the opposing offense. Earlier in his career, he gave up long touchdowns when his instincts led him astray, but he doesn't do that much anymore.
The biggest knock against Hufanga is his injury history. He missed the second half of 2023 with a torn ACL and then he missed most of the first half of 2024 with a wrist injury. When he finally returned, he played the final few games with a cast covering his hand, which is why he dropped at least one potential interception.
Don't be surprised if Hufanga signs a multi-year deal somewhere else and flourishes. He's a potential bargain for a smart team. The 49ers should find a way to bring him back.