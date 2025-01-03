PFF Ranks 49ers WR Jauan Jennings No. 18 Among NFL Wide Receivers
Jauan Jennings is the most improved player on the 49ers.
Last season, he caught just 19 passes. This season, he's 77 yards away from 1,000 -- a milestone he never has hit, not even in college. He replaced Brandon Aiyuk at the X position when Aiyuk went down for the season with a gruesome knee injury and played like an upper-echelon wide receiver.
That's why Pro Football Focus ranks Jennings no. 18 among NFL wide receivers entering Week 18.
"Jennings caught seven passes for 67 yards on Monday night," writes PFF analyst Lauren Gray. "He recorded two catches of 10-plus yards, with his longest grab gaining 15 yards. Six of Jennings’ 10 targets came in 2-minute situations, where he secured four passes for 40 yards and a first down. He has 18 targets, 12 catches, 154 receiving yards, seven first downs and a 72.5 PFF receiving grade in those situations this season."
Jennings is one of the slowest wide receivers in the NFL, but he's one of the most physical, competitive and confident wide receivers as well. Obviously, he's not a deep threat. Which means he probably isn't a true no. 1 wide receiver, either. But he's an elite secondary option behind future Hall of Fame tight end George Kittle. Surround those two with Ricky Pearsall and Brandon Aiyuk, and the 49ers have an outstanding group of receivers that doesn't need Deebo Samuel anymore. He's more of a running back/kick returner than a wide receiver at this stage of his career, anyway.
Salute to Jennings for emerging as such a terrific player.