PFF Says Kelvin Banks Jr. Could Take the 49ers to the Next Level
If the 49ers are going to invest in Brock Purdy this offseason, they'll need to invest in their offensive line, too.
For years, their offensive line has been barely good enough. Now, they're going to make Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league. If they want him to stay healthy, they need to add some premium offensive linemen, particularly an offensive tackle.
That's why Pro Football Focus says Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could take the 49ers to the next level.
"After winning just six games this season, the 49ers may not seem like championship contenders, but they still have a ton of talent and finished this season ranked ninth in team PFF overall grade," writes PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "One of their main issues in recent years has been an inability to fill out their offensive line with stars next to left tackle Trent Williams.
"Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could help them in multiple ways in the near and distant future. First, he is an excellent pass protector who trails only Patrick Paul and Joe Alt among FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons. Banks is also an excellent fit in Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone run scheme. In 2024, he earned an 82.4 PFF run-blocking grade across a high volume of outside-zone reps at Texas.
"Banks’ talent and scheme fit is perfect for Kyle Shanahan’s offense in the short term. He could be an immediate upgrade at right tackle and potentially replace Trent Williams on the left side whenever he decides to retire. Williams has two years left on his current contract. Drafting an heir to his position could be a wise idea for next year and beyond."
It will be interesting to see how Banks tests at the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple weeks. Some analysts believe he lacks the length to play offensive tackle. We'll see if that's the case. If his arms are long enough, he seems like a no-brainer pick.