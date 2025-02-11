All 49ers

PFF Says Kelvin Banks Jr. Could Take the 49ers to the Next Level

If the 49ers are going to invest in Brock Purdy this offseason, they'll need to invest in their offensive line, too.

Grant Cohn

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
For years, their offensive line has been barely good enough. Now, they're going to make Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league. If they want him to stay healthy, they need to add some premium offensive linemen, particularly an offensive tackle.

That's why Pro Football Focus says Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could take the 49ers to the next level.

"After winning just six games this season, the 49ers may not seem like championship contenders, but they still have a ton of talent and finished this season ranked ninth in team PFF overall grade," writes PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman. "One of their main issues in recent years has been an inability to fill out their offensive line with stars next to left tackle Trent Williams.

"Texas left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. could help them in multiple ways in the near and distant future. First, he is an excellent pass protector who trails only Patrick Paul and Joe Alt among FBS tackles in PFF pass-blocking grade over the past two seasons. Banks is also an excellent fit in Kyle Shanahan’s outside-zone run scheme. In 2024, he earned an 82.4 PFF run-blocking grade across a high volume of outside-zone reps at Texas.

"Banks’ talent and scheme fit is perfect for Kyle Shanahan’s offense in the short term. He could be an immediate upgrade at right tackle and potentially replace Trent Williams on the left side whenever he decides to retire. Williams has two years left on his current contract. Drafting an heir to his position could be a wise idea for next year and beyond."

It will be interesting to see how Banks tests at the NFL Scouting Combine in a couple weeks. Some analysts believe he lacks the length to play offensive tackle. We'll see if that's the case. If his arms are long enough, he seems like a no-brainer pick.

Grant Cohn
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

