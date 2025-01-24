PFF Says the 49ers Should Sign Chicago Bears Guard Teven Jenkins
The 49ers need to sign a guard this offseason.
Starting left guard Aaron Banks will be a free agent and the 49ers probably won't re-sign him. In four years with the team, Banks was up and down and frequently injured. The 49ers need an upgrade.
That's why Pro Football Focus says the 49ers should sign Chicago Bears left guard Teven Jenkins when he hits free agency in March.
"A series of nagging injuries plagued Jenkins’ 2024 campaign, but even still, he managed to produce well on the interior of this Bears’ offensive line," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "His 75.8 PFF pass-blocking grade stands as a career high for the 26-year-old guard after he allowed just a 3.8% pressure rate (also a career high). The Niners nailed their selection of Dominick Puni in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft but still need to build up their interior. Adding Jenkins to the left side would complement both Puni at the other guard spot and Trent Williams on the outside."
The Bears drafted Jenkins in Round 2 with pick no. 39 in the NFL Draft, and the 49ers drafted Banks nine spots later. Both became full-time starters in 2022, and Jenkins has been consistently better than Banks, although neither has played a full season.
Jenkins presumably will be more expensive than Banks, so it will be interesting to see if the 49ers pay up. They haven't made major investments into the guard position under John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan.