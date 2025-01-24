All 49ers

PFF Says the 49ers Should Sign Cowboys DT Osa Odighizuwa

The 49ers plan to release starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as soon as the new league year starts on March 12. Who will replace him?

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields (not pictured) during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The 49ers plan to release starting defensive tackle Javon Hargrave as soon as the new league year starts on March 12.

That means they will need a new starting defensive tackle. And they could try to draft a starter with their first-round pick, but their history of drafting defensive tackles is abysmal. Under Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch, the 49ers have drafted Solomon Thomas, D.J. Jones, Jullian Taylor, Kentavius Street, Javon Kinlaw and Kalia Davis. That's the full list. Not good.

Which means they probably need to sign a defensive tackle. And that's why Pro Football Focus says they should sign Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

"Over the past two seasons, Osa Odighizuwa has established himself as a reliable interior pass-rusher, earning a 78.0 pass-rush grade in both campaigns," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "He’s totaled over 100 pressures and 10 sacks during that span, showcasing his consistent ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks. Reports suggest Robert Saleh is a strong contender to return as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator, and if he does, addressing a pass rush that ranked 27th in pressures generated will likely be a top priority. Odighizuwa’s proven skill set could make him an ideal fit for the role."

With all due respect to PFF, the 49ers need run defenders in the interior more than they need pass rushers. They already have Yetur Gross-Matos who is an undersized interior rusher like Odighizuwa. A better free-agent signing would be Los Angeles Chargers run-stuffer Poona Ford.

Published
