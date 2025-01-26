All 49ers

PFF Says the Rams are the Ideal Landing Spot for 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw

It's time for the 49ers to draft the next Dre Greenlaw.

Grant Cohn

Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) was called for unnecessary roughness after a hit on Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson (12) in the first half of the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The 49ers have to make a big decision about Dre Greenlaw this offseason.

He will be a free agent and he might not be cheap to re-sign even though he missed most of last season as he rehabbed from a torn Achilles. That's how good he was before he got injured.

The 49ers say they want to bring back Greenlaw, but they could get outbid by the Los Angeles Rams who are the ideal landing spot for Greenlaw according to Pro Football Focus.

"Greenlaw’s 2024 season was cut short after just 34 snaps as he worked his way back from the Achilles injury he sustained in the Super Bowl last February," writes PFF analyst Mason Cameron. "Despite the limited action, his strong performances over the two previous seasons—earning 73.0-plus overall grades in both—make him a compelling free-agent option. A move down the Pacific Coast Highway to join the Rams could be an ideal landing spot for Greenlaw. Chris Shula’s defense already features emerging stars like Jared Verse and Kobie Turner, and adding a veteran presence like Greenlaw could help solidify their unit."

The Rams certainly make sense for Greenlaw because they're so young on defense -- they can afford to take a risk on an older, injury-prone player. The 49ers really can't take that risk. They're already old and injury-prone without Greenlaw. They need to get younger, healthier and cheaper.

It's time for the 49ers to draft the next Dre Greenlaw. Robert Saleh is back as the 49ers' defensive coordinator and likely was the person who identified Greenlaw as a talent when he came out of college in 2019. Let's see if Saleh can work his magic again.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

