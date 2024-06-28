PFF: The 49ers Have the NFL's 2nd-Best Defensive Line
Pro Football Focus is a big fan of the 49ers.
PFF recently asserted that the 49ers have the best group of receivers and the second-best head coach in the NFL. Now PFF says the 49ers have a second-best defensive line, too.
"Even with the loss of Arik Armstead this offseason, the star power from this defensive line is too good to ignore," writes PFF analyst Sam Monson. "Nick Bosa is a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, racking up 95 quarterback pressures in the 2023 regular season. Javon Hargrave is close to as good as it gets as an interior rusher, and the team added Leonard Floyd as a complement on the outside opposite Bosa. Depth is an issue, but the top end of this group is outstanding."
I'm extremely surprised by PFF's analysis considering the 49ers' most disappointing position group last season was their defensive.
For starters, Bosa was not a Defensive Player of the Year candidate last season -- he got zero vote points. And that's because he recorded just 10.5 sacks and didn't defend the run well.
In addition, Javon Hargrave is not as "close to as good as it gets an interior rusher." He was invisible for long stretches last season and his run defense was a liability.
The 49ers defense ranked 14th in yards per carry allowed and 20th in sack percentage last season -- their defense drastically underperformed. Swapping out Arik Armstead for Maliek Collins won't move the needle much. And Leonard Floyd certainly should help the pass rush, but he won't help the run defense.
Until further notice, this defensive line is overrated.