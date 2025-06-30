PFN Names Obvious 49ers Rookie to Win DROY Award
Since 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been searching for a complementary edge rusher for Nick Bosa.
They haven't had that since the one season they got out of Dee Ford in 2019. It wasn't due to a lack of trying. The 49ers have made several trades and additions to address it.
Drake Jackson was supposed to be the perfect complementary player, but it never panned out. Now, the 49ers are hoping and believe Mykel Williams will be that.
Given how much is on his shoulders, he will be expected to be a fairly impactful player. He very well can accomplish that as a polished prospect coming out of the University of Georgia.
That is why Pro Football Network has named Williams as the likeliest of the 49ers to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. An obvious choice to make.
Here is what PFN analyst Jacob Infante had to say about the choice.
"Any time you get a player like Nick Bosa rushing off the edge, whichever player rushes alongside him is practically guaranteed consistent 1-on-1 blocks. For the San Francisco 49ers, that player figures to be Mykel Williams in 2025.
"Though a little bit raw, Williams has elite size and length rushing off the edge. His short-area quickness and power indicate he could be a threat if he deepens his arsenal as a pass rusher. His upside alongside Bosa is incredibly high."
There doesn't need to be much explaining about this choice. Williams is the best rookie on the 49ers and will have the best/most opportunities to stand out.
It's as simple as that. The only thing holding Williams back is the competition around the league. But Williams should have a fair shot at winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year.