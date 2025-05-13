Pro Football Focus Gives the 49ers' Offseason a "D" Grade
Not everyone is a fan of what the 49ers did this offseason.
They're a six-win team that said goodbye to nine starters and signed no one to replace them. Instead, they want lots of rookies and second-year players to start. Which means the 49ers might be really good in 2026, but they could have some growing pains in 2025.
And that's why Pro Football Focus gives the 49ers' offseason a "D" grade.
"Overall, the 49ers appeared to get worse this offseason," writes PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "Getting Robert Saleh back as defensive coordinator could be a big positive, as he had success in that position with this very regime. But outside of that, the team lost Dre Greenlaw, Deebo Samuel and Talanoa Hufanga and didn’t meaningfully address their offensive line.
"San Francisco's draft was heavily focused on improving in run defense, which was needed after they finished 2025 with a 54.6 team PFF grade in that facet. The 49ers' floor might be higher, but their ceiling seems lower."
I completely agree. The 49ers did get worse. They'd probably say that if Christian McCaffrey stays healthy, they'll be better than last season. But counting on a 29-year-old McCaffrey to stay healthy seems like a risky proposition.
In addition, quarterback Brock Purdy got hurt twice last season and the 49ers did nothing to make the offensive line better. That almost makes you wonder if they really want to extend his contract. You'd think they'd want to protect the biggest investment in franchise history.