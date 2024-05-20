Pro Football Focus Gives the 49ers' Offseason a C-Plus
It's hard to feel enthusiastic about what the 49ers did this offseason.
They didn't even try to get better. They simply tried not to get worse, which led to lots of lateral moves for players in their 30s. And Pro Football Focus simply isn't impressed. They gave the 49ers' offseason a C-plus, the second-worst offseason grade in the NFL after the Falcons who signed Kirk Cousins and then spent a top-10 draft pick on a quarterback they didn't need.
"The Niners didn’t make a huge splash in free agency but signed some core players in Leonard Floyd, Yetur Gross-Matos and Jordan Elliott. They lost Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw from their defensive line but have the aforementioned new bodies to try to make up for it. Ultimately, San Francisco needs better offensive line play in 2024, and the only significant addition the team made there was third-round pick Dominick Puni. It doesn’t feel like San Francisco got better this offseason."- Trevor Sikkema, PFF Analyst
That's a good summation of the 49ers' offseason. They reconfigured their defensive line but didn't necessarily improve it, then they added just one player -- a third-round pick -- to their worst position group. Meanwhile, PFF gave the Chiefs' offseason an A, the Eagles offseason an A and the Lions offseason an A-plus.
So while the 49ers tried to merely maintain the level of excellence they achieved last year, the other Super Bowl contenders tried and succeeded to get better.
Maybe next time the 49ers should try to get better, too.