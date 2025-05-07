Projecting the 49ers' Depth Chart at Wide Receiver
Wide receiver is one of the weaker positions currently on the 49ers.
They traded Deebo Samuel this offseason and probably won't have Brandon Aiyuk when the regular season starts because he's recovering from knee surgery. So the starters probably will be Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall.
Jennings had a breakout season in 2024, recording career highs in games started (10), catches (77), yards (975) and touchdowns (6). Ideally, he's suited to line up in the slot because he's slow and isn't a threat to run by any NFL cornerback. But he's big, he's tough and he's one of the best wide receivers in the league when it comes to making contested catches. He will be the starting X receiver.
Pearsall had a quiet rookie season after getting shot and missing the first six games, but he exploded during the final two games of the season. Now, he most likely will be the starting Z receiver in place of Deebo Samuel.
Pearsall isn't nearly as effective after the catch as Samuel, but he's much better at getting open and catching the ball. If he stays healthy, he could lead the team in receiving yards.
Aiyuk most likely will return midseason. And if he makes a full recovery, he will be the starting X receiver and Jennings will move back to the slot. But it's unclear if Aiyuk ever will be as good as he was before he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus. It's possible that Jennings is better than him now and Aiyuk will be the third receiver.
Behind those three, the 49ers have Demarcus Robinson who could miss the first few games due to suspension. They also have Jacob Cowing, a second-year player who caught four passes as a rookie, and Jordan Watkins, a rookie. One of those will be the No. 3 receiver while Robinson is suspended and Aiyuk recovers.