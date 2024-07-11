Projecting the 49ers' Starting Defensive Line for 2024
The disappointing position group on the 49ers on the 49ers last season was their defensive line.
With all the money the 49ers pour into it, you'd think it would be the best position on the team. But last season, it struggled against the run and ranked 20th out of 32 teams in sack percentage. It was not good at anything. And it had Nick Bosa, Javon Hargrave, Arik Armstead and Chase Young.
Now Armstead and Young are gone, and in their places the 49ers have added a group of veterans -- Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos at defensive end, and Maliek Collins and Jordan Elliott at defensive tackle. And it's unclear which two of those four will start next to Bosa and Hargrave.
Floyd and Collins probably are the favorites to start because they've been starters their entire career. But those two are pass-rush specialists. Neither one is particularly good at stopping the run, which is a major weakness for the 49ers defense. Floyd is a 3-4 outside linebacker who's most comfortable lining up in a two-point stance. He'll get pushed around in the run game if he's playing with his hand in the dirt.
That's why the 49ers should start Gross-Matos and Elliott. Those two are run-stuffing specialists who are large and difficult to move. Gross-Matos can set a strong edge and Elliott can hold his ground against double-teams, which means they're excellent fits in the 49ers' Wide 9 defense.
Save Collins and Floyd for the passing downs when they can do the most damage.