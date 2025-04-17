All 49ers

Puka Nacua Says 49ers Shouldn't Pay Brock Purdy $50 Million Per Year

I agree with Nacua.

Grant Cohn

Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
The 49ers are in a tough spot with Brock Purdy.

They want to sign him to a long-term deal. But he seems to think he's worth more than $50 million per year, and they know he's not worth that much, their fans know he's not worth that much and their opponents know it, too.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua recently went on Julian Edelman's podcast, and Edelman asked Nacua if he thinks Purdy's extension will start with a 4 or a 5, meaning $40 million per season or $50 million per season.

"He seems like a smart guy," Nacua said. "They have a chance to still be in their window. And if he goes for a five, the window closes."

Nacua said the 49ers should give Purdy $45 million per season and no more.

I agree with Nacua. If the 49ers give Purdy more than $45 million per season, the rest of the league will laugh and rejoice that the 49ers' Super Bowl window has finally closed. And they closed it on themselves.

No other team would pay Purdy more than $45 million per season. So, the 49ers essentially are negotiating against themselves. They should take a hard line with Purdy. If he holds out because they haven't offered him more than $45 million per season, he'll lose support from the fans and perhaps his teammates.

Purdy is not a franchise quarterback. He was a quick, cheap fix who kept the Super Bowl window open when Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance couldn't.

The 49ers should pay him accordingly.

