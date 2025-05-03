Is Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Positioned to Succeed with the 49ers?
The last time the 49ers drafted a quarterback in Round 7, they took Brock Purdy.
So when they 49ers picked Kurtis Rourke in Round 7 this year, you had to wonder why. Rourke is not a mere throwaway pick. He's someone who could succeed on the field one day if pressed into action, similar to Purdy.
And yet, Sports Illustrated's Dan Lyons ranks Rourke 12th among rookie quarterback in terms who's positioned best to succeed on their current teams.
"The 49ers know how to hit on their seventh-round picks," writes Lyons, "and could have another end-of-draft steal in Kurtis Rourke, who is a few months removed from leading Indiana to an incredible, unexpected College Football Playoff appearance in his first season with the program. Rourke has a solid arm and can move, not unlike the player he'll be backing up this year, Brock Purdy. San Francisco has made other moves to bolster the position as well this offseason, however, signing former New England Patriots starter Mac Jones to a two-year deal.
"If Purdy and the 49ers aren't able to figure out a longterm deal, things could certainly get interesting in the Bay Area. That doesn't seem likely, however, so Rourke will likely have to prove himself elsewhere (and stay healthy) for meaningful playing time barring injuries above him on the depth chart."
Lyons makes good points. Rourke currently is third at best on the 49ers' quarterback depth chart, so he would need a couple injuries to occur before he could play.
But the 49ers don't invest much in their offensive line. They lost starting left guard Aaron Banks this offseason. And Trent Williams missed the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury.
That's a big reason the 49ers quarterbacks get injured so often. Last season, Brock Purdy got injured twice and the 49ers started three different quarterbacks. In 2022, the 49ers actually went through four quarterbacks.
Which means Rourke probably will start a game for the 49ers at some point. And if he's a taller version of Purdy, he just might succeed.