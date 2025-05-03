All 49ers

Is Quarterback Kurtis Rourke Positioned to Succeed with the 49ers?

The last time the 49ers drafted a quarterback in Round 7, they took Brock Purdy.

Grant Cohn

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) drops back to pass against Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the second quarter of the football game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) drops back to pass against Ohio State Buckeyes defense during the second quarter of the football game in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. / Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The last time the 49ers drafted a quarterback in Round 7, they took Brock Purdy.

So when they 49ers picked Kurtis Rourke in Round 7 this year, you had to wonder why. Rourke is not a mere throwaway pick. He's someone who could succeed on the field one day if pressed into action, similar to Purdy.

And yet, Sports Illustrated's Dan Lyons ranks Rourke 12th among rookie quarterback in terms who's positioned best to succeed on their current teams.

"The 49ers know how to hit on their seventh-round picks," writes Lyons, "and could have another end-of-draft steal in Kurtis Rourke, who is a few months removed from leading Indiana to an incredible, unexpected College Football Playoff appearance in his first season with the program. Rourke has a solid arm and can move, not unlike the player he'll be backing up this year, Brock Purdy. San Francisco has made other moves to bolster the position as well this offseason, however, signing former New England Patriots starter Mac Jones to a two-year deal.

"If Purdy and the 49ers aren't able to figure out a longterm deal, things could certainly get interesting in the Bay Area. That doesn't seem likely, however, so Rourke will likely have to prove himself elsewhere (and stay healthy) for meaningful playing time barring injuries above him on the depth chart."

Lyons makes good points. Rourke currently is third at best on the 49ers' quarterback depth chart, so he would need a couple injuries to occur before he could play.

But the 49ers don't invest much in their offensive line. They lost starting left guard Aaron Banks this offseason. And Trent Williams missed the final seven games of last season with an ankle injury.

That's a big reason the 49ers quarterbacks get injured so often. Last season, Brock Purdy got injured twice and the 49ers started three different quarterbacks. In 2022, the 49ers actually went through four quarterbacks.

Which means Rourke probably will start a game for the 49ers at some point. And if he's a taller version of Purdy, he just might succeed.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News