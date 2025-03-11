All 49ers

Raheem Mostert Says the 49ers are Interested in Signing Him

This makes no sense.

Grant Cohn

Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs with the ball during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

This makes no sense.

The 49ers apparently have reached out to Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and his agent about potentially bringing him back to Santa Clara. Mostert just said this on The NFL Network.

" I do got some juice left, obviously," Mostert said. "But now it's all about trying to win. I got a taste of what it was like when I was with the Niners in '19, getting to Super Bowl and playing in that game and scoring as well. So once you get that, you definitely want to go back and you want to pick a team that's suitable for that occasion. But also you want to, you want to get the opportunity to go out there and showcase you still got it.

"It would definitely be a great one-two punch. I talked to CMC, one of my guys. We've chatted quite, quite some time over the years, and honestly, the Niners have been in discussion. I could just say that we've heard from them, and trying to work some stuff out, obviously. But you never know. You can go one direction and then flip within an hour, to another direction. But everything's on the table for me right now."

Say it ain't so.

Mostert was an outstanding running back a couple years ago, but last season he was horrible. He averaged a mere 3.3 yards per carry and broke just one tackle all season. That's why he got benched. Now, he'll be 33 in April.

The 49ers don't need a 33-year-old running back coming off the worst season of his career as a running back. They already have Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr. and Christian McCaffrey. That's four running backs. That's more than enough.

If a team poaches Mason, a restricted free agent, then the 49ers theoretically would have a spot on their roster for Mostert. But wouldn't they rather draft a running back than sign him at this point in his career?

I'm baffled.

Read more

feed

Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News