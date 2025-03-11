Raheem Mostert Says the 49ers are Interested in Signing Him
This makes no sense.
The 49ers apparently have reached out to Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert and his agent about potentially bringing him back to Santa Clara. Mostert just said this on The NFL Network.
" I do got some juice left, obviously," Mostert said. "But now it's all about trying to win. I got a taste of what it was like when I was with the Niners in '19, getting to Super Bowl and playing in that game and scoring as well. So once you get that, you definitely want to go back and you want to pick a team that's suitable for that occasion. But also you want to, you want to get the opportunity to go out there and showcase you still got it.
"It would definitely be a great one-two punch. I talked to CMC, one of my guys. We've chatted quite, quite some time over the years, and honestly, the Niners have been in discussion. I could just say that we've heard from them, and trying to work some stuff out, obviously. But you never know. You can go one direction and then flip within an hour, to another direction. But everything's on the table for me right now."
Say it ain't so.
Mostert was an outstanding running back a couple years ago, but last season he was horrible. He averaged a mere 3.3 yards per carry and broke just one tackle all season. That's why he got benched. Now, he'll be 33 in April.
The 49ers don't need a 33-year-old running back coming off the worst season of his career as a running back. They already have Jordan Mason, Isaac Guerendo, Patrick Taylor Jr. and Christian McCaffrey. That's four running backs. That's more than enough.
If a team poaches Mason, a restricted free agent, then the 49ers theoretically would have a spot on their roster for Mostert. But wouldn't they rather draft a running back than sign him at this point in his career?
I'm baffled.
Read more
Subscribe to Grant Cohn's YouTube channel