Ranking the 49ers' Top Positions Ahead of Camp
It's time to identify the few of the best position groups on the San Francisco 49ers.
Their weak positions have already been covered and ranked in a previous article, so now it is time to give their best positions an assessment. Here are the 49ers' top positions ahead of training camp.
Tight end
George Kittle skews the tight end position into it being one of the best on the 49ers. But when the 49ers aren’t using more than two typically, it’s fine for one player to essentially be the position.
However, Kittle isn’t the only tight end worth mentioning. Luke Farrell is a very intriguing player. He’s a strong blocker, which makes him a perfect fit for the 49ers offense.
But he also looks capable of being an adequate receiver. Getting that out of him would be tremendous for the offense and would cement tight end as the best position on the team.
Running back
I’m a little hesitant to list this position because Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo are questionable with their injury history. But it’s not enough to dampen their ranking significantly. The running back position is one of the best on the 49ers.
Throw in rookie Jordan James, who was an exceptional player in college at the University of Oregon, and the 49ers have themselves a sensational group.
There is surely going to be a standout running back that no one would expect, like Corey Kiner. It always happens for the 49ers, so don’t be shocked if it does.
Quarterback
Brock Purdy is a question mark entering 2025 after the down year he had this past season, but the majority of the 49ers’ position groups are one.
Of all the question marks on the 49ers, Purdy and the quarterback position aren’t an enormous mystery. Even in a down year, Purdy was okay.
I’d lean more towards him looking polished and sharp again than average to mediocre. Plus, if he has to miss time like he did last year, the 49ers can get by a few games with Mac Jones. There is no better offensive system than the mask and prop up average, limited quarterbacks than the 49ers.
Jones should be efficient, and Purdy should see a bounce-back. Regardless, the question with him is nowhere near as glaring as the rest of the team.