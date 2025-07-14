Ranking Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 23 is a Rookie Defender
The San Francisco 49ers made a clear effort to improve their front by getting younger and reshuffling the unit. They not only drafted Alfred Collins in Round 2, but also C.J. West in Round 4. West comes in as the 23rd most important 49ers player this year.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 23 CJ West
Typically, a fourth-round rookie would not be expected to make a huge impact, and anything they provide is extra. However, there is a real chance the 49ers are going to need West to make an instant impact.
Jordan Elliott is the most likely player to lead the unit in snaps, and he has been a rotational player at best in his NFL career. Kevin Givens is recovering from a season-ending injury, and then there is former sixth-round pick Kalia Davis and former UDFA Evan Anderson, both on their rookie contracts, and they are equally unproven.
It may not take long for the rookies to climb the depth chart, even the one selected on day three this year.
West mostly played nose tackle at Indiana, and the expectation would be for him to fill that role with San Francisco as well. Next to Jordan Elliott, it may be able to free some blocks away from Elliott. West also has a little explosion than the role he played asked for him to show, so the 49ers may be hoping to unleash some of that. Still, early expectations are for him to defend the run well and provide limited pass rush.
Beyond his role this year, his development with the 49ers is what pushes him up to 23 on this ranking. The team knows what Elliott and Givens are; they need to see some of the younger players on the rookie salaries pay off at this position. So, the success of West goes much further than what he can provide as a rookie.