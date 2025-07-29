Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 9 is star rookie
The San Francisco 49ers drafted Mykel Williams 11th overall in the 2025 NFL draft. So, while he will be just a rookie, it is fair to place the expectations on him to be the ninth most important player on the roster.
Ranking most important 49ers in 2025: No. 9 Mykel Williams
Williams was drafted because he contains a strong combination of floor and potential. Williams has long arms, a massive body, and, coming from Georgia, he was taught how to maintain gap discipline in the run game. As a rookie, he can make an instant impact as a run defender.
However, he went so high because that floor also brings the potential of an elite pass rusher. He has the physical tools, and in spurts, you have seen the pass rush plan together. You can envision a 10-sack per year player when it all comes together.
The expectation is not for it to come together this year, but a significant role is expected. Yetur Gross-Matos has not been healthy, and that is his competition to start on the edge. So, a healthy amount of snaps will be on display for Williams, likely starting Week 1.
What makes Williams so valuable this year is that he will set the edge on run downs, but then slide inside for pass downs. He has already looked solid as an inside pass rusher, and it makes life easier for the athlete. This also allows them to use Bryce Huff, a poor run defender, on situational pass downs, where he thrives.
A significant role for a potential high-end performer is good enough for number nine on our list.