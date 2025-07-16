Ranking Most Important 49ers in 2025: No. 22 can Improve the Pass Rush
The San Francisco 49ers had a down year from a pass rush, and so did Bryce Huff. The two are hoping that they can come together and fix each other's problems. Huff may be a role player, but his role is very valuable, and that is why he cracks the top 22.
We all know what Huff is. There is a reason why he carries 1,076 pass rush snaps to just 471 run defense snaps into his sixth NFL season. The teams he plays on want to see him out there to get after the passer and do not care if he struggles to defend the run.
The issue was that he struggled last season. He did not mesh with the coaches, could not get on the field, and did not produce. The good news is that he is back with Robert Saleh. Saleh was his coach during years two through four, and that is when Huff played the most and produced the most in his career.
The 49ers added Mykel Williams in the first round because he can be an instant impact player in the run game, but his pass rush projection brings a question. Yetur Gross-Matos is expected to play often because he can defend the edge on early downs and slide inside on pass rush snaps. This leaves a role for a designated pass rusher opposite Nick Bosa to spell Williams and complement Gross-Matos when he slides inside.
The 49ers may not need his career-high 10.5 sacks, but if they can get quality pass rush work like his three years with Saleh in New York, he will be justified to be ranked as a top 22 player on the roster despite not getting a starter share of snaps.