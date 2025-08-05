All 49ers

Ranking most important 49ers: No. 2 protects the franchise 

The 49ers are bad a team when they don't have this one player.

The most important position beyond the quarterback position is the one who protects his blind side. Having one of the best in the NFL, and a likely Hall of Famer on your roster since 2020, has raised the ceiling of this team and propelled them into a series or postseason runs. Trent Williams will be 37 this season, but his health and quality of play make him the second most important player on the roster. 

Ranking most important 49ers: No. 2 Trent Williams

There is no other way to put it: when Williams is on the field, they win. When he is out, they do not. Since the 49ers acquired Williams, they are 43-25 in games that he starts. In contrast, they are 4-11 when he misses time. Last season, the 49ers were 5-5 when he was in the lineup, and 1-6 when he was out. More than Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, or any other injury, the splits were not quite as stark as the on/off with Williams. 

When you break it down, there is simply no way to replace Williams. First, they do not have anyone capable at left tackle. Spencer Burford has played guard for most of his career, and yet he is currently the backup left tackle. Beyond that, the offense is the weak link of the offensive unit without Williams. 

The 49ers' skill players are great, but they lean on having one elite lineman and a bunch of competent linemen. Without the one elite player, things would really start to change. 

Williams not only protects Purdy on the blind side, but the team is much better at running to his side. If all of a sudden Purdy were under consistent pressure and the easiest path to run success is now muddy, the team would be in scramble mode. It is safe to say the team has no shot without Williams. 

While all of their top six players are excellent and will be the keys to leading them on a run, Williams may be the one who is hardest to see the team finding success without. That has him at number two. 

