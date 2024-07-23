Ranking the Top 10 Most Important Players on the 49ers
The 49ers have so many excellent players, but some are more important than others. Which ones are the most essential to the team? Let's rank them from 1 to 10 in terms of which players the 49ers can least afford to lose for an extended period of time.
1. Trent Williams
He's arguably the best left tackle in the NFL, but he's also the only good offensive lineman the 49ers have. If he were to go down, the 49ers would have the worst offensive line in the NFL. It would be so bad, they wouldn't be able to run or pass effectively against decent defenses. The 49ers are 3-6 when Williams misses games including 0-3 last year.
2. Brock Purdy
He's not the only starting quarterback in the NFL who could have success on the 49ers -- we saw Jimmy Garoppolo have success for years and he's a backup. But the 49ers current backups -- Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen -- aren't good enough to win more than a couple games as starters. So Purdy needs to stay healthy.
3. Fred Warner
The 49ers run defense struggled last season even with a healthy Dre Greenlaw on the field. Now he most likely will miss at least the first few games of the season as he recovers from a torn Achilles' tendon he suffered in the Super Bowl, which means Warner will be even more important. If he goes down, the middle of the 49ers' defense will be extremely weak. And if he stays healthy, he needs to play better than last season when he missed 37 tackles. He's excellent in coverage, but he struggled against the run when Arik Armstead was out, and now Armstead is gone for good.
4. Nick Bosa
The 49ers have so many weapons on offense that if one goes down, they still can perform at a high level. But the 49ers never have won without Bosa. They were losers before he got here and they were losers in 2020 when he tore his ACL and missed all but two games. They're not built to win without him. They're paying him to be one of the best players in the league, and he fell short of that standard last season. As a result, the defense took a major step back and the defensive coordinator got fired.
5. Charvarius Ward
He shadowed opponents' no. 1 receivers last season and shut them down while leading the league in pass breakups and recording five interceptions. If he were to go down, the 49ers would have no one who could match up with the best wide receivers in the league. Deommodore Lenoir is a good no. 2 receiver, but he can't shadow no. 1 wideouts and win.
6. George Kittle
He's not the best weapon on the 49ers offense and he never has taken over a playoff game, but he plays a critical position and he doesn't have a good backup. So if he were to get injured, the 49ers would go from having the second-best tight end in the NFL to having one of the worst starting tight ends in the NFL.
Again, he's not necessarily the 49ers' best weapon or second-best weapon on offense, but he's unique because he's one guy who consistently gets open downfield, which is why Brock Purdy likes throwing to him so much. Aiyuk is Purdy's favorite receiver and that makes Aiyuk important. But he's not quite as irreplaceable as Kittle because wide receivers are easier to find and the team just drafted Ricky Pearsall.
8. Christian McCaffrey
He's arguably the best player on the offense, but the 49ers would survive without him. They still would have a terrific running game with Elijah Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Deebo Samuel. And they still would have an excellent receiving corps with Aiyuk, Kittle, Samuel and Jauan Jennings.
9. Deebo Samuel
Samuel and McCaffrey are so similar that they lower each other's importance to the team. Because if Samuel goes down, the 49ers still have McCaffrey, and vice versa.
10. Talanoa Hufanga
He went down with a torn ACL last season and the defense completely fell off. Suddenly the run defense was awful, especially in the playoffs. Hufanga is an All Pro and a playmaker and his backup currently is a rookie.