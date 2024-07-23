How Training Camp Will Play out for Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers
Tension has been fairly high between the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk.
Nothing positive has come up for either side when it comes to their negotiations on a contract extension. Training camp is set to kick off for the 49ers with no resolution on a deal in sight. It is more likely than not that Aiyuk will not be in attendance and will continue his holdout from minicamp into camp.
That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone, especially since it was reported that the 49ers haven't returned to the negotiating table since May. So, where do the 49ers and Aiyuk go from here? Well I think I have an idea on how this will play out for both parties. For starters, I see no way that Aiyuk participates in any practices for training camp anytime soon.
He seems really ticked off at this point and likely even disrespected from the 49ers. I don't even think a hold-in, where he shows up and doesn't practice, is on the table. Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch are set to hold a press conference for the opening of training camp on Tuesday at 11 A.M. pacific. I fully expect them both to say they love Aiyuk and want him there, then talk about it being a "business" or similar.
Don't be surprised if Shanahan throws in a snarky comment or two as well. That is his schtick. After that, this story will be put on ice. The 49ers have zero reason to re-enter the negotiating table. It doesn't matter if rookie Ricky Pearsall is nursing an injury. They still hold all the leverage. Aiyuk is at their mercy.
It's the unfortunate side of the business. I fully believe the best move for the 49ers is to extend Aiyuk. It might not feel like a great move for them initially, but this investment for Aiyuk is also an investment in Brock Purdy. Plus, Aiyuk has proven to ascend each and every year he's stepped into the NFL.
As training camp progresses, so will the never ending worry about the relationship and concern if Aiyuk will start 2024 out sluggishly. That happened for Deebo Samuel and Nick Bosa the last two years when they were negotiating their contract extensions. It is probably going to happen to Aiyuk too.
I think Aiyuk ends up following the same route as Bosa, except he ends his holdout sooner because he will finally realize he has no leverage. All he will end up doing is hurt himself by not getting himself into practice shape and being in tune with his team. 2024 will end up being him playing on the last year of his rookie deal.
He has to continue to go off again to prove to the 49ers, or another team, that he is worth a top contract that he is looking for. To take it a step further, I fully see the 49ers placing the franchise tag on Aiyuk to give themselves the chance to either trade him or actually extend him. Either way, the 49ers hold all the cards while Aiyuk is forced to suffer.
Hopefully this doesn't prove to be too much of a distraction that ends up derailing the offense.