Report: The 49ers are Giving Brock Purdy a Full No-Trade Clause
This seems like a bit much.
Not only did the 49ers give Brock Purdy a contract extension that makes him the seventh-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual average value, they also gave him a full no-trade clause according to The NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
Before we get into whether this no-trade clause is good or not so good for the 49ers, let's take a brief moment to acknowledge that Purdy got pretty much everything he wanted and he got it by mid-May. That's incredible. Give his agent a round of applause. He won the negotiation.
I'm guessing the 49ers' initial offer was close to $40 million per season, maybe a little less than that. And I'm guessing Purdy initially asked for $55 million per season, which is what Trevor Lawrence and Jordan Love get paid. So he probably compromised a tiny bit while the 49ers caved big time.
And for what? A good not great quarterback? Purdy is a great fit in Kyle Shanahan's system and he was a great value when he was on his rookie deal, but he's not elite. He's not the straw that stirs the drink. He's not Batman on the 49ers offense -- he's Robin at best. Christian McCaffrey is Batman.
And now, Purdy is one of the most overpaid players in the NFL. No other team would have given him the contract and no-trade clause the 49ers just gave him.
The 49ers better know what they're doing.