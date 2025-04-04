Report: 49ers to Host Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. on Top-30 Visit
The 49ers have to get this pick right.
They can't afford to risk spending the 11th pick in the draft on a player they hardly know. They need to take someone they've vetted thoroughly, someone who's as close to a sure thing as can be.
And that's why it's important to keep an eye on the 49ers' top-30 visits. Every year, each team is allowed to invite 30 prospects to their facility before the draft. Chances are the player the 49ers take with the 11th pick will be someone who has visited the facility for a top-30 visit.
And according to reports, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is set to visit the 49ers facility for one of their top-30 visits.
Banks generally is considered a top-15 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. He played left tackle at Texas but could play left guard or right tackle for the 49ers until Trent Williams retires or gets injured.
Banks isn't the most athletic left tackle prospect in the Draft, but he had lots of success in college both as a pass protector and as a run blocker. And his coach was Steve Sarkisian who was the Falcons offensive coordinator right after Kyle Shanahan. Those two run similar schemes, which means Banks fits the 49ers offense whether he plays guard or tackle at first.
The last time the 49ers spent a top-15 pick on an offensive tackle who was a good scheme fit, they drafted Mike McGlinchey, who's not a bad player, but he wasn't the best player available. He was a reach.
Banks appears to be a much better prospect than McGlinchey, who never had the quickness to play left tackle. Banks has the quickness. He might never be an elite left tackle, but he should be a good one in his prime.