Report: 49ers to Host Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. on Top-30 Visit

The 49ers have to get this pick right.

Grant Cohn

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
They can't afford to risk spending the 11th pick in the draft on a player they hardly know. They need to take someone they've vetted thoroughly, someone who's as close to a sure thing as can be.

And that's why it's important to keep an eye on the 49ers' top-30 visits. Every year, each team is allowed to invite 30 prospects to their facility before the draft. Chances are the player the 49ers take with the 11th pick will be someone who has visited the facility for a top-30 visit.

And according to reports, Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is set to visit the 49ers facility for one of their top-30 visits.

Banks generally is considered a top-15 prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. He played left tackle at Texas but could play left guard or right tackle for the 49ers until Trent Williams retires or gets injured.

Banks isn't the most athletic left tackle prospect in the Draft, but he had lots of success in college both as a pass protector and as a run blocker. And his coach was Steve Sarkisian who was the Falcons offensive coordinator right after Kyle Shanahan. Those two run similar schemes, which means Banks fits the 49ers offense whether he plays guard or tackle at first.

The last time the 49ers spent a top-15 pick on an offensive tackle who was a good scheme fit, they drafted Mike McGlinchey, who's not a bad player, but he wasn't the best player available. He was a reach.

Banks appears to be a much better prospect than McGlinchey, who never had the quickness to play left tackle. Banks has the quickness. He might never be an elite left tackle, but he should be a good one in his prime.

Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

