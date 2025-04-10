All 49ers

Report: 49ers Met with Georgia DT Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Grant Cohn

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (DL19) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
This is intriguing.

We know the 49ers are going to pick a defensive tackle in the upcoming draft because they need at least one plug-and-play starter at the position. But, we don't know in which round the 49ers will draft D-tackle.

They could take one with the 11th pick, but that could be a reach. Instead, they could wait until Rounds 2 or 3 to take a D-tackle because it's arguably the deepest position in the draft. Some analysts estimate that there will be more than 20 starting D-tackles that come from this class.

Which means the 49ers will be able to find quality talent on Day 2 of the Draft. And they've already identified a potential target: Georgia defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins. They recently hosted him for a pre-draft top-30 visit according to Jordan Schultz.

Ingram-Dawkins is a freak athlete. At the Combine in February, he ran a 4.86 40-yard dash at 276 pounds. According to NFL.com, his athleticism score of 83 ranks second-best among all the D-tackles this year. So he has talent.

But he's extremely light for a defensive tackle -- he's built more like a defensive end -- plus he recorded just four sacks in four seasons at Georgia. So he's a bit of a project.

Still, the 49ers rarely shy away from project D-linemen because they have unwavering faith in their defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, to develop raw players. And he certainly brought the best out of Charles Omenihu and Arden Key in the past few seasons -- two lighter defensive tackles.

Perhaps Ingram-Dawkins will be Kocurek's next project.

