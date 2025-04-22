REPORT: 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy is Showing Up to OTAs
This is good news for the 49ers.
Brock Purdy has shown up to Phase 1 of 49ers OTAs according to The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Purdy was undecided about whether to attend as recently as yesterday according to Mike Silver, but apparently he chose to do the right thing.
This doesn't necessarily mean the 49ers and Purdy will finalize an extension in the next few weeks, although they might. I take this as an act of good faith from Purdy. Even though the extension isn't done and he hasn't received the offer he wants yet, he's not going to hold the team hostage. He's going to honor his responsibility as a team leader and show up to work with his teammates.
This is exactly what Fred Warner is doing. He wants an extension as well and reportedly has made no real progress with the 49ers on that front. And yet, he's showing up to OTAs too because he's the quarterback of the defense and the unquestioned leader of the team. And leaders show up to work no matter what.
Still, the 49ers shouldn't pay him more than $45 million per season.
Purdy can say all the right things and do all the right things -- we already know he's a pro's pro. We don't know that he's an elite top-10 franchise quarterback, though. He hasn't proven that yet. And if the 49ers were to give him all that money after coming off a 6-11 season, their Super Bowl window might close for good. They could be stuck in football purgatory, otherwise known as mediocrity.
But at least he showed up today.