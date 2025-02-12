Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Would Like to Play for the Steelers
The 49ers recently gave Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to seek a trade. Apparently, they've found at least one team that interests them.
Samuel would be open to playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Noah Strackbein of Steelers On SI. And the Steelers definitely are in the market for another receiver.
"According to a source from another NFL team, Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy are 'absolutely' going to attempt to engage with the Steelers, making them an immediate candidate if they share the same interest," writes Strackbein.
"The Steelers spent most of last summer trying to land Samuel's running mate, Brandon Aiyuk, in a deal from San Francisco. Instead, Aiyuk signed an extension with the 49ers, leaving Pittsburgh high and dry heading into the season.
"During those calls, it was reported that Pittsburgh asked about Samuel and his availability, trying to discuss a trade for him instead."
In retrospect, the 49ers should have traded Samuel to Pittsburgh last year for whatever they offered, because they certainly will offer less this time around. I'm guessing they'll offer a fourth-round pick for Samuel and a fifth-round pick. And I'm guessing the 49ers will accept that offer because they don't have much of a choice. Samuel wants to leave and they will be better off without him.
Since Samuel signed a three-year extension with the 49ers in 2022, conditioning has been a constant issue for him. Maybe Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could challenge Samuel to lose some weight and maybe Samuel would respect him enough to rise to the challenge.
