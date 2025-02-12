All 49ers

Report: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel Would Like to Play for the Steelers

The 49ers recently gave Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to seek a trade. Apparently, they've found at least one team that interests them.

Grant Cohn

Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the football past Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs with the football past Miami Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (6) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The 49ers recently gave Deebo Samuel and his agent permission to seek a trade. Apparently, they've found at least one team that interests them.

Samuel would be open to playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers according to Noah Strackbein of Steelers On SI. And the Steelers definitely are in the market for another receiver.

"According to a source from another NFL team, Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy are 'absolutely' going to attempt to engage with the Steelers, making them an immediate candidate if they share the same interest," writes Strackbein.

"The Steelers spent most of last summer trying to land Samuel's running mate, Brandon Aiyuk, in a deal from San Francisco. Instead, Aiyuk signed an extension with the 49ers, leaving Pittsburgh high and dry heading into the season.

"During those calls, it was reported that Pittsburgh asked about Samuel and his availability, trying to discuss a trade for him instead."

In retrospect, the 49ers should have traded Samuel to Pittsburgh last year for whatever they offered, because they certainly will offer less this time around. I'm guessing they'll offer a fourth-round pick for Samuel and a fifth-round pick. And I'm guessing the 49ers will accept that offer because they don't have much of a choice. Samuel wants to leave and they will be better off without him.

Since Samuel signed a three-year extension with the 49ers in 2022, conditioning has been a constant issue for him. Maybe Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin could challenge Samuel to lose some weight and maybe Samuel would respect him enough to rise to the challenge.

Stay tuned.

Download and follow The Cohn Zohn Podcast.

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News