Source: 49ers Star Interested in Steelers Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for wide receiver help this offseason, and they now have a new candidate to consider. With the San Francisco 49ers allowing Deebo Samuel to reach out to teams to inquire about a trade, things are heating up for the black and gold.
The 49ers will allow Samuel, 29, to head into the offseason looking for a new home. With one year left on his current contract, a team may need to sign him to an extension, but in 2025, he's set to take on just a $15 million cap hit. Plus, whatever a team gives up to land him in a trade.
According to a source from another NFL team, Samuel and his agent Tory Dandy are "absolutely" going to attempt to engage with the Steelers, making them an immediate candidate if they share the same interest.
The Steelers spent most of last summer trying to land Samuel's running mate, Brandon Aiyuk, in a deal from San Francisco. Instead, Aiyuk signed an extension with the 49ers, leaving Pittsburgh high and dry heading into the season.
During those calls, it was reported that Pittsburgh asked about Samuel and his availability, trying to discuss a trade for him instead.
In 15 games this past year, Samuel caught 51 passes for 670 yards and scored four total touchdowns.
A wide receiver that also bring running ability, Samuel would likely be viewed as a versatile option with the Steelers. The team had excitement about that same skillset with Cordarrelle Patterson this past season, and utilized him at both positions, plus kick returner.
They could do the same with Samuel, if interested. And early in the offseason, it's unknown if they're looking to wait out their options and see everything that gets put on the table, or try to get a head start with a deal such as one of the 49ers wide receiver.
