Report: Browns Interested in Trading for 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) dives for San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) as he runs in a catch for the game-winning touchdown in overtime of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. The Bengals tied the game in the fourth quarter, but eventually fell to the 49ers in overtime, 26-23. San Francisco 49ers At Cincinnati Bengals
Brandon Aiyuk's trade market could heat up this week.

The 49ers are trying to save cash so they can afford to extend Brock Purdy's contract, and Aiyuk has a $22.855 million option bonus due on April 1. Which means the 49ers probably wouldn't mind trading Aiyuk in the next few days.

Enter the Cleveland Browns. Apparently, they're interested in trading for Aiyuk according to John Frascella.

This report makes sense. The Browns tried to trade for Aiyuk last year before he ultimately signed a four-year, $120 million contract with the 49ers. Aiyuk apparently didn't want to sign an extension with Cleveland and commit to playing with Deshaun Watson.

But now, Aiyuk is under contract through 2028 and the Browns could be drafting a new quarterback next month -- Perhaps Colorado's Shedeur Sanders. Maybe Aiyuk would be open to playing with Sanders.

Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus last season and it's unclear when he'll be able to pass a physical let along return to playing football. So it's not a slam dunk that the Browns or any team will want Aiyuk enough to make the 49ers an offer they would accept.

But if the 49ers simpy want to save cash and move his contract, they could trade him for a fourth- or fifth-round draft pick. The risk is that Aiyuk could return to form in 2026 and the Browns would get a No. 1 wide receiver without giving up much of anything.

We'll see if that's a risk the 49ers are willing to take.

Grant Cohn
