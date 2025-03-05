The 49ers Could Trade Brandon Aiyuk to the Patriots Before April 1
Brandon Aiyuk may have played his final game with the 49ers.
He has an option bonus in his contract that's worth more than $22 million, and it kicks in on April 1. Considering the 49ers just traded Deebo Samuel three weeks before he was due a $15 million option bonus, it's fair to assume Aiyuk is available, too.
In fact, it has been reported that Aiyuk is available. And one team that could be interested is the Patriorts.
Remember, the 49ers and the Patriots had a deal in place for Aiyuk last offseason, and the Patriots offered him a three-year, $90 million deal. But Aiyuk didn't want to play for the Patriots, so he made it known he wouldn't sign their offer, and the deal fell apart.
Now, Aiyuk is under contract through 2028. Technically, he would have no choice but to play for the Patriots if they were to trade for him. And at this point, after tearing his ACL and MCL, he might welcome a change of scenery. He never seemed particularly happy to re-sign with the 49ers in the first place.
To make this deal happen, the Patriots probably would have to offer a mid-round pick, perhaps a third-rounder, and the 49ers most likely would have to eat some of Aiyuk's salary. The more money the 49ers eat, the better the draft pick they'll get in return.
Unfortunately for the 49ers, their owners seem more concerned with saving cash than improving the team right now. Maybe that will change.